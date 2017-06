EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car south of Ionia on Thursday night.

It happened on S. State Road south of Tuttle Road. Police say a woman in her 30’s was crossing the road when a driver struck her. Investigators believe she was heading home from work.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

