Police issue reminder on Grand Rapids curfew for minors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Now that school is out, the Grand Rapids Police Department is issuing a reminder to parents about the city’s curfew ordinance for minors – and the penalty for those who don’t follow it.

The ordinance applies to minors out in public without a parent or guardian, and is tiered based on age:

Children ages 11 and younger must be in by 10 p.m.

Children ages 12 to 14 must be in by 11 p.m.

15 and 16 year olds must be in by midnight

A minor who violates the curfew ordinance based on their age could face a fine of up to $500 and up to 90 days in juvenile detention, according to GRPD.

The parents or guardian of a minor who allows the minor to violate the ordinance could also face a fine of up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

Full details on the ordinance can be found online by clicking or tapping here.

