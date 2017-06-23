Police issue reminder on Grand Rapids curfew for minors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Now that school is out, the Grand Rapids Police Department is issuing a reminder to parents about the city’s curfew ordinance for minors – and the penalty for those who don’t follow it.
The ordinance applies to minors out in public without a parent or guardian, and is tiered based on age:
- Children ages 11 and younger must be in by 10 p.m.
- Children ages 12 to 14 must be in by 11 p.m.
- 15 and 16 year olds must be in by midnight
A minor who violates the curfew ordinance based on their age could face a fine of up to $500 and up to 90 days in juvenile detention, according to GRPD.
The parents or guardian of a minor who allows the minor to violate the ordinance could also face a fine of up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.
