State officials monitoring mid-Michigan flooding

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — State officials have activated Michigan’s Emergency Operations Center due to flooding and severe weather in Isabella and Midland counties.

Authorities say personnel at the center are monitoring Friday’s flooding and working with state and local officials.

>>Bill’s Blog: Major flooding in Isabella, Gladwin counties

The Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant reports that nearly 70 roads were closed in Isabella County due to flooding. Vehicles also were stuck in flooded parking lots and on some Mount Pleasant streets after up to six inches of rain fell overnight in some areas.

The Mecosta County Emergency Management said Friday afternoon that M-66 is closed from M-20 to M-46 due to possible water erosion damage to culvert. The road will remain closed until the water recedes enough for crews to inspect the damage.

Public Safety Director Paul Lauria says tow truck drivers aren’t risking equipment to remove many of the cars from flooded streets.

Isabella County Road Commission Manager Tony Casali called the flooding “extreme” and says it’s “probably some of the worst” the county has experienced in years.

