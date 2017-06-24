2 Decatur teens killed in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE (WOOD) — Two Van Buren County teens were killed in a shooting outside an apartment building in Tennessee Thursday afternoon, WBIR reports.

WBIR-TV says the shooting happened at 1:25 p.m. in a parking lot near Joe Lewis Road and Daylilly Drive.

Police say three men were shot in a drug deal for high-grade marijuana. One of the teens was found dead in a car, the other two in a parking lot. A second teen died at the hospital, WBIR reports.

The victims from Decatur were identified as Sergio Rivera and Jaloen Morris. Both were 18-years-old. WBIR reports police believe they traveled from Michigan to conduct the drug deal Thursday.

According to WBIR, police are searching for 15-year-old Rico Cook in connection to the shooting. Cook, who is wanted on two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and three counts of “especially aggravated armed robbery,” is considered armed and dangerous.

A second suspect, 17-year-old Deon Nolbert, was arrested on two counts of murder and an attempted murder charge, WBIR reports.

