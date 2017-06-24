Authorities: Man, 5 children escape from BC house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials in Battle Creek say a man and five children are safe after they escaped from a burning home Saturday morning.

It happened at 4:37 a.m. in the 100 block of Rittenhouse Avenue.

Authorities say the man woke up and saw smoke and fire outside his bedroom. He and 5 children were able to get out through his bedroom window. The family dog was not able to escape and was later found by firefighters.

Officials say the fire involved the front porch and living room of the home. Crews were able to quickly bring it under control. A neighboring home suffered heat damage.

The fire is under investigation, but authorities say the home did not have working smoke detectors.

