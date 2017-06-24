Child, 7, critical after nearly drowning in pool

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 7 year old is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a pool Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at a house in the Sunningdale subdivision in Georgetown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a bystander performed CPR until first responders arrived to take the child by ambulance to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities are not releasing names at this time.

