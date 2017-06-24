Detroit Red Wings’ picks in 2017 draft





CHICAGO — After selecting center Michael Rasmussen with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings used 10 more picks Saturday to solidify an impressive class of prospects.

In the second round, the Red Wings went defense and snagged Gustav Lindstrom.

Then in round three Detroit owned four selections. That is where they took Kasper Kotkansalo, Lan Zablocki, and Zach Gallant, 71st, 79th, and 83rd overall, respectively. The Red Wings closed out their picks in the third round by taking Muskegon Lumberjacks goalie Keith Petruzzelli.

Rounds four and five saw the Red Wings continue to draft defense. Malte Setkov went 100th overall, while Cole Fraser was the 131st overall pick.

Two more players came off the board for Detroit in round six when Jack Adams and Reilly Webb were chosen.

The Red Wings final pick in the draft was Brady Gilmour at 193rd overall.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

