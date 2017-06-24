GRPD: Man surrenders after hours-long standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man surrendered after an hours-long standoff on the city’s northwest side.

Police responded to the 400 block of 8th Street NW around 9:10 p.m. Friday after a man called saying he was armed with a gun and planned to kill himself and his hostages.

Officers surrounded the home and talked to the man, but he went back inside and would not talk to them further. After police tried to talk with him several times over the PA system, he eventually talked with crisis negotiators and admitted he was inside the home alone.

Police say he surrendered without further incident at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

