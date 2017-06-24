Kzoo Co. deputies searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies are searching for two men they say robbed a person at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

It happened at 3:25 a.m. in the 5600 block of Gull Road in Comstock Township.

Deputies say the victim, a restaurant employee, went to the bank to do the nightly cash deposit. One of the suspects walked up to the victim and pulled a gun. Both men then ran off to the north.

A K9 unit was brought out, but it was not able to locate the suspect.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall with a medium build and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with orange hunting gloves, and was armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a younger black man, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants. Deputies say the second suspect did not approach the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

