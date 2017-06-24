Mid-MI rivers still very high after big storms

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Flood warnings remained posted on some rivers in central Michigan, which are above flood stage after intense storms.

State police posted photos Saturday of a marine services team helping families evacuate in boats in Midland County. The National Weather Service says the Tittabawassee River should go below flood stage by Monday.

The Chippewa River could stay above flood stage until Tuesday. The Saginaw River is also affected.

Lt. Gov. Brain Calley declared disasters in Midland and Isabella counties on Friday, a step that makes state aid available in the recovery efforts. Hundreds of homes, businesses and other structures have been affected.

Mount Pleasant High School is serving as a shelter. Isabella County Road Commission manager Tony Casali described Blanchard Road as a “major blowout.”

