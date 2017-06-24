Mid-MI rivers still very high after big storms

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Michigan State Police marine services evacuating residents in Midland County after recent heavy rains and storms. (Courtesy Michigan State Police Bay Region)

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Flood warnings remained posted on some rivers in central Michigan, which are above flood stage after intense storms.

State police posted photos Saturday of a marine services team helping families evacuate in boats in Midland County. The National Weather Service says the Tittabawassee River should go below flood stage by Monday.

>>Bill’s Blog: Major flooding in Isabella, Midland, Gladwin counties

Flooding near the intersection of Loomis Road and Broadway Road. (Isabella County Road Commission/Facebook)

The Chippewa River could stay above flood stage until Tuesday. The Saginaw River is also affected.

Lt. Gov. Brain Calley declared disasters in Midland and Isabella counties on Friday, a step that makes state aid available in the recovery efforts. Hundreds of homes, businesses and other structures have been affected.

Mount Pleasant High School is serving as a shelter. Isabella County Road Commission manager Tony Casali described Blanchard Road as a “major blowout.”