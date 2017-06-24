MSP: Man, 77, killed in Montcalm Co. 3-vehicle crash

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a man was killed in a crash in Belvidere Township Friday evening.

The crash happened at 5:26 p.m. on M-46 near M-66.

Police say a 77-year-old Robert Densmore was stopping on M-46 to turn onto a private drive when his pickup truck was rear ended by another pickup. Densmore’s truck was pushed into the opposite lane where it was struck by an SUV.

Densmore, a Six Lakes resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

