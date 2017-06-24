MSU Gran Fondo has record numbers, fundraising





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A record number of riders and record fundraising highlights the 5th annual MSU Gran Fondo. More than 1,700 participants biked through West Michigan Saturday in either the 10, 25, 40, or 80-mile ride.

The event benefits the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine’s skin cancer awareness, prevention and research. To date, it has brought in greater than $800,000.

“To actually see the event working and having the money in the hands of people starting to make a difference, it can’t get better than that,” said Bob Hughes, founder of the MSU Gran Fondo.

Since its inception, the MSU Gran Fondo has climbed to the No. 4 gran fondo in the nation by Gran Fondo Guide. The mass-start event brings in people from all over the country, as well as from around the globe. He participant rides for their own special reason.

“Riding in honor of my mother-in-law,” said Henry Barry, associate dean for Faculty Affairs at the MSU College of Human Medicine. “She died a number of years ago from complications from her melanoma treatment.”

As the awareness and research continue to grow, the prevention only gets stronger.

