Police: Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a woman is dead after the bicycle she was on was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

It happened at 10:05 p.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue at Lancashire Drive.

Police say the bicyclist, a 21-year-old woman, was southbound on Kalamazoo Avenue in the middle lane when a vehicle that was also in the middle lane struck her from behind.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police are not releasing her name pending family notification.

Police say neither the bicyclist nor her bicycle had any reflective gear. They also say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

