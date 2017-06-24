Police: Man hospitalized after GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say one person was hospitalized a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say around 3:00 a.m., an officer in the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue NW heard several gunshots. Officers responded to the area and saw a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed.

Authorities stopped the vehicle in the area of Division Avenue and Coldbrook Street. Police say several people were inside, including the shooting victim.

The victim, a male, was taken to an area hospital. Police say his condition is not known.

Police say the other occupants of the vehicle were taken in for questioning, but no one has been arrested at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

