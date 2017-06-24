Werkmeister wins second Michigan Amateur





ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 106th Michigan Amateur came to an end Saturday with a familiar name at the top: Tom Werkmeister.

The 2009 champion claimed his second title in the prestigious tournament by ousting Beau Breault, 3&1, in the Match Play Finals at Egypt Valley Country Club.

“The first one was very special, obviously, and this one is a new sort of special by being in Grand Rapids, in my hometown here,” said Werkmeiseter. “To win in front of my friends, my wife, and all that stuff, it was great in every bit of way as the first one.”

To start the day, Werkmeister waltzed past Casey Baker in the semifinals, 3&2. Meanwhile, Breault topped Brett Hudson, 4&3, to setup the showdown with Werkmeister in the championship.

It was the final Michigan Amateur for Werkmeister.

“This week could not have worked out any better for me,” he said.

==Above, watch highlights of the semifinals, as well as the finals, of the 106th Michigan Amateur.==

