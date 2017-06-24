Wyoming PD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on 28th Street

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving an SUV on 28th Street Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 12:05 p.m. in the 2100 block of 28th Street SW.

Police say the driver of the SUV was westbound on 28th Street when she turned left in front of the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Wyoming woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is not being released pending family notification.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation, but witnesses told police that speed did not appear to be a factor.

