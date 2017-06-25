Deputies: Man, 22, struck by train, killed in Berrien Co.

GALIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man was killed after he was struck by a train in Berrien County late Saturday night.
It happened around 10:24 p.m. on the train tracks located on Main Street near Elgin Street in the village of Galien, in Galien Township.
When crews arrived, they pronounced the 22-year-old man dead on scene. Berrien County sheriff’s deputies say family members have been notified, but they are not releasing his name at this point.
The incident remains under investigation.