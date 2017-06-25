Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer plays around GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Patrons at a few downtown Grand Rapids venues got a surprise Saturday night when the drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers showed up and started playing.

While at Flanagan’s Irish Pub on Pearl Street off of Monroe Avenue, Andy VanDusen captured some video of Chad Smith on the drums alongside a local band.

Smith was also apparently seen next door at Mojo’s Dueling Piano Bar and down the street at 20 Monroe Live, according to social media posts.

“Gotta keep oiled on your nite off,” Smith tweeted Sunday afternoon in reference to one media report about his impromptu tour around Grand Rapids.

Gotta keep oiled on your nite off.. https://t.co/3fsIzr4PPv — Chad Smith (@RHCPchad) June 25, 2017

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are in town to play Van Andel Arena Sunday night. The show was sold out as of Sunday afternoon, but you can still find tickets online through third-party vendors like StubHub.

The original drummer of the @ChiliPeppers, @jackironsmusic will be opening for the show tonight at 7:30PM! Join us as we rock out 🤘🎸🎵 https://t.co/PJtCyMul1H — Van Andel Arena (@VanAndelArena) June 25, 2017

