Teen accused of shooting MI men in TN surrenders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 15-year-old accused in the murders of two southwest Michigan men in Knoxville, Tennessee turned himself in on Sunday morning, Knoxville police say.

Rico Cook faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Police had been looking for Cook since he and a 17-year-old suspect allegedly shot three people outside a Knoxville apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

Two of the victims, 18-year-olds Sergio Rivera and Jaloen Morris of Decatur, Mich., were killed.

Police said the injuries of the third victim, a 16-year-old from Knoxville, were not life-threatening.

Investigators say they think Rivera and Morris traveled from Decatur to Knoxville to conduct a deal for high-grade marijuana.

The other suspect, 17-year-old Deon Nolbert, was also arrested on murder and attempted murder charges.

