To The Point: Peters on Senate health care bill





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The argument over health care took center stage in Washington again this week.

The question: Is there any kind of compromise that can be reached, and will anything actually happen when it comes to the Affordable Care Act?

“So we should celebrate what works, go back and fix things that aren’t really working that well. But be focused on the end goal, which is to make sure everybody has access to affordable care and that’s not what we’re seeing in the Senate version,” U.S. Sen. Gary Peters said.

“It’s certainly not what we saw in the House Republican version. If we can get to that, I think you could build a consensus of Democrats and Republicans — somewhere around the center — of folks that are practical, common sense problem solvers who say we have a problem here. Let’s fix it. Let’s take party labels out of it. Let’s stop fighting this thing based on politics and think about the people that we serve,” Michigan’s junior senator said.

On this June 25, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Political Reporter Rick Albin puts questions about health care and more to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters., D-Bloomfield Township.

