Whitecaps sweep Lugnuts to open 2nd half





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Lansing Lugnuts Sunday, opening the second half of the season with a sweep in the series.

Playing at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park on Dog Day, the Whitecaps won 5-2. The victory was their ninth straight.

==Watch game highlights above.==

“I’ll be honest with you — I don’t say anything. I just let them do their thing, let them play. They enjoy playing baseball and there is a lot to be said about that. And they truly enjoy coming to the park, getting here early, playing hard. They are just living in the moment right now and I’m just happy to be around them,” manager Mike Rabelo said of his advice to his players. “Solid defense, timely hitting and good pitching — the old cliché. I’m proud. This is a four-game sweep and that’s hard to do, very hard to do, and I’m just proud of the guys.”

The Whitecaps, who have already clinched a playoff berth, open a four-game series against the Dayton Dragons at home on Monday.

West Michigan Whitecaps

