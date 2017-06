IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in Ionia on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Branch Street, west of N. State Street, Ionia County dispatchers say.

The condition of the person who was stabbed was not immediately available.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety is handling the case.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

