4 hurt in crash on I-196 south of Saugatuck

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured, one of whom had to be airlifted to the hospital, in a crash south of Saugatuck on Monday.

The single-car crash happened on I-196 near mile marker 33, south of 124th Avenue in Ganges Township, according to the Saugatuck Township Fire District.

According to emergency responders, the driver said he may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing his car to leave the southbound lanes and crash.

Four people were in the car. Three were taken by ambulance to Holland Hospital and the fourth was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Their conditions were not available later Monday.

In addition to the Saugatuck Township Fire District, firefighters from Ganges Township, Hamilton and Graafschap responded. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Saugatuck/Douglas police also responded.

