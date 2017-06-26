Crews respond to fire at Walker apartment building

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker.
The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at The Orchards at Four Mile, just west of Alpine Avenue, Kent County Dispatch said.
Photos and video from the scene show flames coming from the second floor and roof and smoke billowing.
No injuries have been reported, dispatchers said.
Fire at The Orchards at Four Mile
Fire at The Orchards at Four Mile x
