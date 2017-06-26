Crews respond to fire at Walker apartment building

The Orchards at Four Mile, Walker
A fire at The Orchards at Four Mile in Walker on June 26, 2017.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at The Orchards at Four Mile, just west of Alpine Avenue, Kent County Dispatch said.

Photos and video from the scene show flames coming from the second floor and roof and smoke billowing.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers said.

Fire at The Orchards at Four Mile