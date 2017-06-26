Dealership rescues cat from SUV wheel well





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A kitty caught in an SUV was rescued and given a new home, and the cuteness was caught on cellphone video.

In a twist on the old tale of a cat stuck in a tree, the story starts the sound of meows for help.

“Another person rolled down their window to tell her, her car was meowing,” said Sara Weeber, who recorded the rescue.

A kitten had crawled up into the wheel well of a Buick Encore.

“He probably rode in there for about 10 miles through Grand Haven,” Weeber said.

Weeber works at Preferred Chevrolet Buick in Grand Haven. When she heard what was going on, she started recording.

“I think we are all animal lovers at the shop,” she said.

After about 10 minutes, mechanics had rescued the cat. It was unharmed and now has a new home — Weeber decided to keep him.

“I feel pretty lucky,” Weeber said. “I feel like it was more than coincidence. He’s definitely living the life now.”

The kitten was named Encore after the vehicle from which he was freed..

