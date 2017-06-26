Design Home Gala; the most spectacular evening of the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A baseball bat that is part of World Series history is taking center stage at a special fundraising event for the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation. Wayne Visbeen was here along with Devin Pierson from the hospital foundation.

On Thursday, June 29 make plans to attend one of the most spectacular evenings of the season – the very private presentation of Wayne and Angela Visbeen’s Design Home live and work space.

The event will include Dinner and Cocktails in our “Alley Party” with local restaurateur Eric Chaitin, two-time Grand Rapids Chef of the Year. Love’s Ice Cream will also be on site with their retro ice cream truck handing out sweet treats to guests.

Design Home is a production of Grand Rapids Magazine that showcases and promotes the craftsmanship and myriad talents of the participating building industry sponsors.

Design Home Gala

Design Home Gala

Presented by The Sharpe Collection, in collaboration with Grand Rapids Magazine, Mosaic Properties, Visbeen Architects & Vision Interiors.

Benefitting Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation

Thursday, June 29, 2017

6pm – 9pm

662 Croswell in Gaslight Village

Attire: Business Chic

Purchase tickets at give.helendevoschildrens.org/designhome

Event Limited to 200 guests

Tickets $200 each

First 100 tickets purchasers will receive a fabulous gift from A.K. Rikk’s (one gift per couple/household)

