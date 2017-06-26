Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed cyclist

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 29-year-old Middleville woman faces charges in connection with the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist Friday evening.

Kelleigh Hobbs could face up to 15 years in prison on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, moving violation causing death and possession of marijuana. On Monday, her bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety.

Carla Reiffer, 40, was killed when she was struck while riding her bike on Whitneyville Road near Parmalee Road in Thornapple Township just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Reiffer leaves behind a husband, three children and stunned coworkers at Grand Rapids Women’s Health Medical Practice, where she worked as a nurse.

Every Monday for the past 14 years, Dr. Adam Blickley was greeted by his nurse with a recap of her weekend. The stories had a common theme.

“Every Monday morning, what I’d hear would be all about her family — her kids, what they were up to, their exploits,” Blickley remembered.

But this and future Monday mornings won’t be the same.

The news has been devastating for not only Reiffer’s coworkers, but also her patients.

“She was just really good at her job, really knowledgeable. And then, of course, the care and compassion,” Blickley said.

As he and others try to sort through their loss, Blickley said he wishes the driver who hit Reiffer had displayed the same compassion she did day in and day out.

“First what comes to mind is the lack of compassion in leaving someone there,” Blickley said. “But then second, it’s us, our staff and her family in particular, just unanswered questions.”

Some of questions may be answered as the case moves forward. Among the charges filed against Hobbs in connection with Reiffer’s death was possession of marijuana or a synthetic equivalent.

She has a history of other driving-related charges dating back to 2007.

