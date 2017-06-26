Food, live music, and special events at Bell’s Brewery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The craft beer experience is huge in West Michigan, and Bell’s Brewery has really led the pack. They’re still continuing to innovate by offering a lot of really cool experiences at their Eccentric Cafe in downtown Kalamazoo!

Food, live music, special events… and as Rachael shows us in the video above, it’s a place where everyone in the family can have a great time!

It’s no wonder Bell’s Brewery has had an amazing following for all of these years.

The Eccentric Cafe offers live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. They also do fun things like “Movies in the Beer Garden” every other week during the summer. You can go to http://www.bellsbeer.com/ to learn more about those events, and much more.

And while you’re at the cafe, you can check out their souvenoir shop, which sells home brewing supplies, so you can brew your own beer! The cafe is located on East Kalamazoo Avenue in Downtown Kalamazoo.

Bell’s offers brewery tours on the weekend as well, so you can learn more about the beer making process. Schedule a tour by going online!

355 E. Kalamazoo Avenue – Kalamazoo

