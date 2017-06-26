WATCH: Video shows bold gas station purse snatcher in action





KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are looking for the man who stole a driver’s purse as she walked away from a gas pump in a Van Buren County resort area.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Sister Lakes Marathon, near M-152 in Keeler Township, north of Dowagiac.

Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies say the victim went inside the store after pumping gas to buy some items. A man at the opposite gas pump waited for her to enter the store before swiping her purse from her vehicle and leaving.

The suspect is Hispanic man with a medium build who is between 30 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing an orange baseball hat and black T-shirt. Witnesses said he was driving a crossover SUV or minivan.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

