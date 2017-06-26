Ground broken on West Side grocery store





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ground was broken Monday on the new Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids.

The urban neighborhood grocery store from Meijer will sit on the corner of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue on the city’s West Side, anchoring a development that will cover an entire block.

The store is expected to be a small-scale version of a typical Meijer. Though the general merchandise will be limited, there will still be a wide variety of food and produce as well as a deli and bakery.

The people behind the store say it will be tailored to fit the needs of the West Side community.

“We think this is a great, vibrant community that’s been calling for the offerings that we are going to be bringing with Bridge Street Market,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “When you think about Bridge Street Market, we want you to think about a cool, urban environment with great produce. … It’s going to be convenient, healthy, fun, and it’s going to be a great place to shop — and at a great value, so we’re excited about that as well.”

In addition to the market, the development will include 116 apartments, a parking deck, and an office and retail building. The West Michigan Center for the Arts and Technology has already signed on as a tenant.

Rockford Construction began tearing down old buildings in that location in April, and the store is expected to open the fall of 2018. The project comes with a price tag of around $55 million and is expected to create 150 new jobs.

The project received a $6 million loan and $13 million in tax breaks from the state.

