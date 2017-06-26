Kalamazoo teen arrested in delivery driver robbery

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- A Kalamazoo teenager is facing charges in connection to the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Investigators say it started and ended at the Seville Apartments, located at 5104 Beckley Road in Oshtemo Township, just west of Kalamazoo. Michigan State Police say the delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint near the complex around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

MSP, Kalamazoo officers and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter shortly after the crime and canvassed the neighborhood. Their investigation led to the suspect’s apartment, which was in the same complex.

MSP said authorities took the 17-year-old suspect into custody after a short negotiation. Troopers say they recovered evidence in the apartment linking the suspect to the crime.

Investigators are withholding the teen suspect’s name until he’s formally charged in the case.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

