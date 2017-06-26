Kent County Veterans say “thank you” to the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For those who have served in the military, there are some benefits veterans earn and might not even realize are available to them. We had Carrie Anderson in studio to fill us in on those benefits!

There has been significant progress made in the 2.5 years that Kent County Veterans have been funded through the dedicated veterans millage that our residents so overwhelmingly voted in favor of in November 2014.

They have served an incredible amount of veterans, using services such as:

Assistance with Disability and Compensation Claims

Assistance to widows and widowers with death benefits.

Assistance with emergency financial relief

It is amazing what tax dollars are accomplishing. Carrie said a big thank you to the community for their continued support that pours out to our veterans.

