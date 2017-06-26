Man enters plea deal in deadly 2015 assault case

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man who authorities say beat his wife, killing her, has entered into a plea agreement in the 2015 case.

Chris Carpenter pleaded no contest on Monday to a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, court records show.

Two other charges that he faced — assault with intent to commit murder and open murder — were dismissed.

Authorities say Carpenter assaulted Joyce Carpenter, 34, on Dec. 5, 2015 and she died two days later.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

