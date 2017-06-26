MSP: $400 in coins stolen from car wash

WHITE PIEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say that thieves made off with hundreds of dollars from a White Pigeon car wash and vandalized the business.

The break-in happened on June 16 between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. at the Troyer Dirt Buster Car Wash on US-12 near Lima Road, Michigan State Police say.

The thieves got into the business by prying open the door to the maintenance room, police say. They caused at least $1,000 in property damage and stole more than $400 in change.



Those with information about what happened is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

