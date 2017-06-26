New security area now open at Ford Airport

Related Coverage GR Ford Airport to open new security area Sunday

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- Summer travelers at Gerald R. Ford International Airport will encounter something new: The airport’s consolidated security checkpoint is now completely open.

The newly security area, located half-way between the current concourses, is part of the airport’s $45 million Gateway Transformation Project.

“Little by little, we’re opening more shops, more restaurants and really just opening up to that convenience that we’ve been working towards the whole time,” said Tara Hernandez, marketing and communications director for the airport.

The airport opened the checkpoint to passengers only flying through concourse B earlier this month. On Sunday, all passengers started using the checkpoint.

“Overall, people really seem satisfied with it. When you are allocating all your TSA resources in one place, it’s going to make that process a lot more efficient. You can see there is a lot more space, a lot more openness,” said Hernandez.

All projects connected to this phase of the airport’s Gateway Transformation Project should be finished by the end of August. A post-security Starbucks is slated to open this Friday.

“Once you get through the checkpoint there is more of that recomposure area where you can get your shoes back on, get your belongings together. Then the natural light coming in it just opens it up. It’s a bigger and brighter space and it makes it more warm and inviting, which is exactly what West Michigan is,” Hernandez said.

