See Michigan’s night sky like none other at Headlands International Dark Sky Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All this week, we’re taking you on a Northern Michigan adventure! During the summer months, there’s so much beauty and fun to discover at the very tip of our gorgeous state.

Today, we’re focusing on some free fun in the great outdoors – Rachael’s taking us inside the Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City for some star gazing and prime viewing of the night sky!

The Headlands International Dark Sky Park is open all the time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year…. and while there’s no camping allowed in the park, there is a lot of great campgrounds nearby.

The Event Center is open to rent, if you’re planning a wedding or special event, you can even schedule a tour to see it yourself! You can also head to http://www.midarkskypark.org/ to learn more about different events taking place at the park this summer, and all year long.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

