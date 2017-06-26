Thousands without power in Barry, Allegan counties

Related Coverage Michigan Power Outages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Power went out for more than 7,500 Consumers Energy customers in Barry and Allegan counties Monday night.

According to Consumers’ interactive outage map, 5,639 customers in Barry County and 2,081 customers in Allegan County lost power around 10:30 p.m.

The outages are spread across several townships, including Gun Plain, Hope, Martin, Orangeville, Prairieville, Watson and Wayland.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Consumers’ outage map

The cause of the outage is not yet known. As of 11 p.m., crews were investigating and there was not yet an estimate on when service would be restored.

