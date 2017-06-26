VP Pence may be in Grandville on July 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence may be making a Fourth of July stop in West Michigan.

Grandville City Manager Ken Krombeen told 24 Hour News 8 that the city is preparing to host the vice president on Independence Day, including beefing up police presence and security.

However, there has been no official word from the White House and Pence’s schedule is not posted publicly this far in advance.

It is also not known if Pence will take part in any public events or speeches. The city hosts a parade and other Independence Day activities.

24 Hour News 8 has reached out to the White House to learn more.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

