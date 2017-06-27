17-year-old charged in deadly stabbing of Ionia teen

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old from Ionia has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old.

Tuesday, Kyle Bogert was charged with one count of open murder. His bond was denied, according to the Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office. If he is found guilty, Bogert faces life in prison.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety says the victim was stabbed in the neck during fight on Monday afternoon, though it’s not yet known what caused that fight.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, but police said he was from Ionia.

Bogert is scheduled to be back in court on July 10 for a probable cause hearing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

