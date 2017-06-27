2 arrested in Kalamazoo for heist of $1,600 in cigarettes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) –- Two Kalamazoo men are in custody for allegedly stealing more than $1,600 worth of Newport cigarettes from a gas station convenience store.

It happened at the Speedway gas station at 3908 S. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo around 12:04 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance video showed the two suspects push a store worker out of the way to steal the cigarettes.

About nine hours later, a Kalamazoo public safety sergeant spotted one of the suspects walking in the 800 block of S. Westnedge Avenue and arrested him. The suspect led officers to the 1200 block of S. Westnedge, where they arrested the second suspect as he left a motel room.

Officers recovered evidence from the robbery while searching the motel room. Investigators later learned the men sold several stolen packs of cigarettes to people in the area.

The suspects are 36 years old and 23 years old, according to officers. Their names are being withheld until they’re arraigned.

Anyone have information in connection to this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

