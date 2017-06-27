73 more felonies in funeral home embezzlement

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A former funeral director who already spent time in prison for embezzlement has pleaded no contest to 73 more felony charges in the scheme.

Authorities say Marti Schrauben, 43, stole more than $400,000 between 2008 and 2010 when he was the co-owner of and funeral director at funeral homes in Ionia and Portland. He did it by forging death certificates for people who were still alive and submitting fake claims for life insurance. He also made off with cash from checks for prepaid funeral services.

On Tuesday, Schrauben pleaded no contest 70 counts of uttering and publishing and three counts of converting prepaid funeral funds, according to a release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as one during sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Schrauben was already convicted of several criminal counts in the embezzlement scheme in 2014 and served 16 months in prison.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

