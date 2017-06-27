Activists say airstrike on IS-run jail in Syria killed 42

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists say an airstrike targeting an Islamic State-run jail in eastern Syria has killed at least 42 prisoners.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least 15 IS jailers and fighters were also killed in the airstrike that happened on Monday in the Deir El-Zour province.

The activist-run Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet says at least 60 civilians were killed. It says the building belonged to an al-Qaida-linked commander before it was seized by the IS group in 2014.

The two groups said the U.S.-led coalition was behind the strike. It was not clear how they identified the aircraft responsible. The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

In addition to the coalition, Russia and Syria often carry out airstrikes against IS in eastern Syria.

The reports of an air strike come after a Syrian minister dismissed a White House statement alleging that President Bashar Assad’s government is preparing a new chemical weapons attack.

Ali Haidar, the minister for national reconciliation, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Damascus has not and will not use such arms.

The U.S. holds Assad’s government responsible for two sarin gas attacks that together killed hundreds of civilians in 2013 and earlier this year.

The White House statement on Monday night was made without forewarning and caught State Department officials by surprise.

