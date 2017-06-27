Body found in rural Kalamazoo County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found in a rural area of the county.

Monday, the body was found near the home of 71-year-old Ronald French, who was reported missing earlier this month.

French went missing from his home along S. 34th Street near E. U Avenue in Brady Township, near Vicksburg. He has not been seen since June 4. Authorities found French’s pickup truck, but he is still missing.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller told 24 Hour News 8 that he wouldn’t confirm the identity of the body or whether the body was a male or female.

He did confirm that the body is not Theresa Lockhart, the Portage teacher who has been missing since May 18.

“The detail that I’m able to share with you is that we’re confident that it’s not the female out of Portage, who is a missing person. Our investigation continues right now,” Fuller said.

In the Lockhart case, the Portage Department of Public Safety has named her husband, Christopher Lockhart, a person of interest in the case.

