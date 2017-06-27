Coyotes eye Griffins coach Todd Nelson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An NHL team is showing interest in Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Todd Nelson less than two weeks after he led his team to the Calder Cup.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the Arizona Coyotes have received permission from the Detroit Red Wings, the Griffins’ NHL affiliate, to talk to Nelson about their head coaching vacancy.

The Coyotes parted ways with Dave Tippett earlier this month.

Nelson, a native of Prince Albert, Canada, has been an NHL head coach before — he filled the position for the Edmonton Oilers on an interim basis for a short time, but didn’t get the job permanently. It was after that he came to Grand Rapids as head coach.

In two seasons under Nelson, the Griffins have won 91 games, made the playoffs twice and won the Calder Cup.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

