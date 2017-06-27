FREE tickets to Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle is known for their legendary performers. Take a night out and experience the magic that happens on stage!

Upcoming events

Rock N’ Rides Weekend – June 29-July 2

Vince Neil with Special Guest Lita Ford – June 30

Skid Row – July 1

Creedence Clearwater Revisited and 3 Dog Night – July 2

Carnival – June 29 through July 2

2 nights of fireworks – July 1 and 2

Special free tickets for the Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie show on July 6! Access Loyalty Card Members get 2 free tickets…

Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie with special guest The Wallflowers

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2017 | 8PM Tickets: FREE | limit 2 tickets per card holder

Must be an Access Loyalty Card Member

Present your Access Loyalty card at Box Office to claim your tickets starting June 17, 2017 at 9am – July 5, 2017 at 10pm

All ACCESS loyalty members who pick up their free pair of tickets before July 5th will receive $10 in free play on the day of concert.

