FREE tickets to Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle is known for their legendary performers. Take a night out and experience the magic that happens on stage!
Upcoming events
- Rock N’ Rides Weekend – June 29-July 2
- Vince Neil with Special Guest Lita Ford – June 30
- Skid Row – July 1
- Creedence Clearwater Revisited and 3 Dog Night – July 2
- Carnival – June 29 through July 2
- 2 nights of fireworks – July 1 and 2
Special free tickets for the Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie show on July 6! Access Loyalty Card Members get 2 free tickets…
Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie with special guest The Wallflowers
Date: Thursday, July 6, 2017 | 8PM Tickets: FREE | limit 2 tickets per card holder
- Must be an Access Loyalty Card Member
- Present your Access Loyalty card at Box Office to claim your tickets starting June 17, 2017 at 9am – July 5, 2017 at 10pm
- All ACCESS loyalty members who pick up their free pair of tickets before July 5th will receive $10 in free play on the day of concert.