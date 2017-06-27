Jordan takes us inside new training facility, ETS Elite Sports Performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most important aspects of an athlete’s development is intensive training. Strength, speed, and power are all part of the equation when preparing for a big game.

A properly designed program can help guide an athlete in the right direction from an early age.

Jordan had the chance to check out a brand new training facility that works to enhance the strength, power and skill sets, starting from 8 years old through professional level.

ETS Elite Line is hosting their grand opening Wednesday, June 28th starting at 7pm. This is a great opportunity to see the facility, meet ETS trained pro athletes, and enter to win fantastic prizes.

Right now, ETS Elite Line is offering FREE evaluations for athletes.

For the first 25 athletes who sign up after their evaluation, they’ll receive their first month free! Just tell them you saw it on eightWest.

They’re also offering family discounts. ETS Elite Line – Sports Performance is located at 12330 James Street in Holland. You can go to their website or call 617-377-7577 for more information.

Learn more: http://www.etswestmichigan.com/

