MSP: Suspect caught after search near Galesburg

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect is in custody following a search south of Galesburg, Michigan State Police say.

The search was in a rural area near 35th Street between ML Avenue and I-94.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller says the suspect was fleeing in a stolen SUV, then realized that he had gone down a dead-end dirt road and ditched the vehicle. He then ran off on foot.

Officers wearing tactical gear and using K-9s gave chase. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including police from the city of Kalamazoo and Galesburg and MSP, were involved in the pursuit and search. MSP also put its helicopter in the air.

Area residents told 24 Hour News 8 they received a recording from dispatch warning them to stay inside while police were searching.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released. It’s not yet clear precisely what charges he will face.

24 Hour News 8 was previously told the suspect was wanted in connection to a homicide, but Fuller said that’s not accurate.

This is a breaking story. Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for reports from the scene.



