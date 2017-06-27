Man ran over by semi, killed at Niles business

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was killed after he was run over by a semi-truck while at work on Tuesday.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. at Paragon Industries, located at 1830 Terminal Road in Niles, according to a new release from the Niles Police Department.

Police say 64-year-old Dennis Kobb got caught under the tires of the semi-truck after he fell from the cab when trying to move an empty trailer from the loading dock. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

