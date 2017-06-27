GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are looking for a fun and family friendly activity this summer, the Metro Health Farmers Market is the place to be. They offer an array of goods from fresh produce to baked goods, flowers, plants, handmade items such as jewelry, art, and crafts.

They have around 60 different vendors every Thursday throughout summer. In addition to all the fun, there is free parking available and vendors accept a variety of different payment options for their products.

The Metro Health Farm Market is open Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. now until October 12th.

There is always something special and new at the farmer’s market so be sure to check it out! For more information about what crops are in season, recipes of the week, and payment options go to their website.

