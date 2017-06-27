More than a dozen acres charred in SW MI mulch fire

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a dozen fire departments from Michigan and Indiana were called to a massive blaze that’s destroyed a mulch manufacturing facility near the state line.

A former employee identified the facility at M-103 in Mottville Township, near White Pigeon, as Green Stream.

The fire started Monday afternoon. Authorities told the Associated Press the flames have engulfed more than a dozen acres.

The Michigan Department of Transportation shut down M-103 in both directions between Barker Road and US-12 for about 14 hours because of the fire. The state highway reopened at US-12 just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say the wind and piles of recyclable material have made the fire difficult to fight. However, a fire official told NBC affiliate WNDU no one was injured, no homes were damaged and the fire has been contained.

Authorities have not released details on a cause.

WNDU reports officials with Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources are expected to visit the scene Tuesday.

